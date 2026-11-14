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Dialtone Cafe Plans a Loop Coffee Bar and River North Wine Spot
By Damon R. Sheffield,13 days ago
Dialtone Cafe is lining up two more Chicago rooms, a coffee bar in the Loop and a cafe and wine bar in River North. The addresses are public. The opening dates are not. What Now Chicago reported Thursday that the coffee bar is planned for 200 N. LaSalle Street and the cafe and wine bar for 369 W. Grand Avenue. Opening dates have not been announced. The additions would join two Dialtone locations already open in the city. Onni Group owns the cafe.