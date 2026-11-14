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Wisconsin Ranks Among the Nation's Best for Veteran Employment
13 days ago
(Wisconsin Radio Network) Wisconsin ranks among the nation’s best for veteran employment. According to the Wisconsin Radio Network, Wisconsin is now ranked among the top three states in the nation for helping veterans find and keep jobs. Governor Tony Evers says the state has remained in the top five for four straight years under a U.S. Department of Labor measure that tracks employment services for veterans.
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