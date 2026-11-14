undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
We talk to The Binding Of Isaac's creator about going head-to-head with Grand Theft Auto
By William Hughes,13 days ago
The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance+ (Screenshot: YouTube) Game Theory badge: Nick Wanserski. When I ask Edmund McMillen whose gameography is more influential on modern gaming, his or Grand Theft Auto creator Rockstar’s, he laughs—then asks, with a note of slight alarm in his voice, if it’s a real question. Despite launching the latest version of his magnum opus, The Binding Of Isaac, on the same day as Rockstar’s industry-dominating Grand Theft Auto VI, as a sort of meta-joke about how the entire gaming industry has fled the field of battle to avoid competing with Rockstar’s juggernaut, McMillen seems genuinely perplexed that anyone could view his work as even holding a candle to the GTA studio’s.