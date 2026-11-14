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NW IA League of Cities Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications
By Nathan Konz,13 days ago
The Northwest Iowa League of Cities is accepting applications for up to five $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing careers in city government or public service. Applicants must attend a school district that includes at least one city in the league and plan to enroll in a community college, university, four-year college, or accredited trade school. Eligible fields include public administration, law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical services, water and wastewater operations, engineering, city planning, and municipal law. Students must complete the official application and submit a 400- to 500-word essay. The deadline is Feb. 1, 2027, which is several months earlier than the April 15 deadline from prior years’ applications. The league expects to announce recipients at its Feb. 18 meeting. The league serves communities across a 27-county region of northwest Iowa, including Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, and Sac Counties. Application materials are included with this story on our website.
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