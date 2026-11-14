undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Girl Scout proposes accessible viewing platform at Highland High School stadium
By Editor,12 days ago
Reporter • One Girl Scout hopes to make Highland High School’s football stadium more accessible to spectators with disabilities by proposing an elevated viewing platform. Olivia Neske, a local Girl Scout and Highland High School student, presented the proposal to the Highland School Board of Education as part of her Gold Award project to improve the community.