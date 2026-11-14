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Norwood Deputy Auditor Indicted for Faking Trip to Columbus Conference
By Jared Bishop,13 days ago
Norwood's former deputy auditor was indicted Friday on felony charges including theft in office and tampering with evidence, after officials said she billed the city for a Columbus conference trip she never actually took. Sharon Kambizi allegedly submitted paperwork claiming a hotel stay, meals and mileage tied to the trip, then collected 32 hours of pay for attending an event investigators say she skipped entirely.
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