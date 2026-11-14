undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paycor Stadium Lands Region 4 Title Game as Elder, St. X Chase Rematch
By Trevor Wang,13 days ago
Hamilton County announced that Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, will host the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I, Region 4 championship game on November 20 at 7 p.m. The matchup will pit the winner of No. 4 Moeller versus No. 1 Princeton against the winner of No. 6 St. Xavier versus No. 2 Elder, with both semifinal games set for Friday night.