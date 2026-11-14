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Spanish and Portuguese Department chair earns international book award
By Reed Black,12 days ago
The chair of the Spanish and Portuguese Department at The University of New Mexico has received the Vern Williamsen Comedia Book Prize. Mary B. Quinn, author of “Sense and Spectacle in the Age of Philip IV,” was awarded the prize at the Association for Hispanic Classical Theater’s (AHCT) annual symposium at the University of California, Los Angeles on Sept. 19.