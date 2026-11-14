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Port of New Orleans sues owners of asphalt tanker that crashed into paddleboat cruise ship
By JAMES FINN,13 days ago
The Port of New Orleans filed a lawsuit late Friday against the owners of an asphalt tanker that veered off course and slammed into a moored paddleboat cruise ship. Filed in New Orleans’ U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the lawsuit names as defendants the Liberia-based firm Nave Shipping, which owns the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.