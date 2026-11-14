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Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival: November 20–29, 2026
13 days ago
The Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival returns November 20–29 with concerts, installations, talks, and workshops. The programme opens with Ensemble Proton and Schola Heidelberg performing music by James Dillon and Naomi Pinnock, and closes with Ensemble Resonanz presenting Rebecca Saunders and Ann Cleare. Other highlights include Quatuor Bozzini and Collegium...