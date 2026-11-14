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Archivist Discovers Rare Photo of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg Nearly a Century Later
By Sage Helene,13 days ago
For nearly 90 years, a damaged glass plate negative concealed a remarkable piece of American history. Cataloged as a crowd scene, the photograph showed spectators gathered around a platform in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. In 1952, archivist Josephine Cobb enlarged the image and discovered Abraham Lincoln standing among the crowd. The photograph captured the president at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery on November 19, 1863, the same day he delivered the Gettysburg Address.