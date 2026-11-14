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Fullerton Food 4 Less to Close in January 2027
By Saskia Kennedy,13 days ago
The Food 4 Less grocery store located at 914 W. Orangethorpe Ave. in Fullerton is expected to close in January 2027. This closure will end its occupancy of a large grocery space, which the city hopes to fill with another retailer. Store employees and the manager confirmed the planned closure and expressed surprise at the decision. They attributed it to the store’s inability to generate enough business to remain profitable.
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