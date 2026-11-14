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In the footsteps of Ferguson and with Bielsa's ideas: does Pochettino hold the key to Manchester United's revival?
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
That answer was not merely a courtesy to a Manchester United legend. It was an expression of long-standing admiration for a manager who left an exceptional mark on the history of English football, and who became a model to emulate in building teams, manufacturing victories and sustaining competitiveness for many years.