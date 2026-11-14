undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inter breathe a sigh of relief over Thuram: the attacking crisis is already over
By Gianluca Minchiotti,13 days ago
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the problem is minor. The French forward could therefore start alongside Pio Esposito against Sarri's side. After missing the first international break, Thuram's call-up by Zidane ended early because of fatigue in his right hamstring. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, that precaution should not stop him returning to action immediately after the break, when Inter face Atalanta in Bergamo (22 November). Marcus is ready to resume training with the squad and reclaim a starting place. The Frenchman is a key figure in Inter's attack.