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After accusations of favouring Ronaldo: Al-Ahli arms itself with foreign referees in the Clasico
13 days ago
Al-Ahli will host their traditional rivals Al-Nassr next Friday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a rescheduled match from the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli have requested foreign referees for the upcoming Clasico. The club submitted an official request through the electronic system 16 days before the match, in line with the current regulations.