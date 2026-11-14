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2026 College Football Week 11 Best Bets: 6 picks for Nov 14 including Notre Dame, Utah, Tennessee, LSU
By Vaughn Dalzell,13 days ago
After my first losing week in over a month, we kicked off Week 11 with Illinois +10.5 at UCLA last night, and that felt good! Let’s keep it rolling in a week with a ton of playoff implications from Tennessee at Texas A&M, Texas at LSU, and USC at Indiana. Let’s jump into the best bets for this Saturday’s action! Best of luck! Game odds are courtesy of DraftKings.