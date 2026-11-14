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Investigation: Understaffing, unexpected fire behavior led to Colorado firefighter deaths
By MARTHA BELLISLE Associated Press,13 days ago
Unexpected fire behavior, chronic understaffing, a lack of highly trained employees and a new policy to quash fires quickly were among the factors that contributed to the deaths of four helitack firefighters as they battled a blaze in western Colorado in June, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of the Interior.