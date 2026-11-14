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Durham County Jail Detainee, 43, Dies After Being Found in Distress; SBI Investigating
By Phyllis Coley @phyllis_coley,13 days ago
DURHAM, NC — A 43-year-old man died Thursday night, November 12, 2026, while in custody at the Durham County Detention Facility, prompting an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and an internal review by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased has been identified...
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