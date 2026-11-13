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Southland Championship Game Moved Up to Saturday Due to Weather
By Kenneth Cline, LU Asst. Director of Media Relations,8 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southland Conference Soccer Championship match between No. 1 Lamar and No. 3 Northwestern State will now be played Saturday at 7 p.m. due to expected rain in the Commerce area, league officials announced Friday morning. The game will still be played at East Texas A&M's Lion Soccer Field and will be streamed on ESPN+.