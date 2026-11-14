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A Beautifully Layered Southern Home Designed for Family and Entertaining
13 days ago
Interior designer and author Leslie May welcomes us inside her charming Chapel Hill, North Carolina home, where classic Southern style meets English antiques, colorful fabrics, and thoughtful details. Built in the late 1940s, the home has been thoughtfully refreshed with rich wood paneling, beautiful wallpaper, layered upholstery, and personal touches that reflect Leslie’s love of design and family.