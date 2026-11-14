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UCO Outlasts Minnesota Crookston In Regional Challenge
12 days ago
EDMOND – Central Oklahoma beat Minnesota Crookston 69-60 Friday night to open the Central Region Challenge at Hamilton Field House with a victory. UCO is 2-3 on the season after its second win in a row. The Bronchos will play Oklahoma Christian Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. OC defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State earlier Friday. NWOSU will take on UMC Saturday ahead of the Central/OC clash at Hamilton.