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Insider Reveals Real Reason Lions Changed Jets Trade Terms
By Paul Esden Jr.,13 days ago
The New York Jets pulled off one move ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline when they sent veteran defensive back Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions. It was originally reported that the Jets sent Cisco to the Lions in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. However, on the NFL’s transaction wire 24 hours later, it revealed that the Jets received a 2029 sixth-round pick instead.