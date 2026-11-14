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Chiefs Get Concerning Kenneth Walker III Injury News From Insider
By Owen Crisafulli,13 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs managed to get back in the win column last weekend against the New York Jets, and that was due in large part to another monster game from star running back Kenneth Walker III. In just eight games, Walker has completely transformed the Chiefs offense, and in the process, he has established himself as one of the top candidates for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.