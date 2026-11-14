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Jerry Jones: “I don’t think we’re far away” from 18 regular-season games
By Mike Florio,13 days ago
As the NFL embarks on the second half of its current 18-week regular-season schedule, it’s just a matter of time before the current structure changes. It’s no secret that the NFL wants to expand the regular season from 17 to 18 games. The league is sufficiently confident about it happening that folks like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speak of it as a given.