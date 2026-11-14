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Public invited to Mayor’s Awards for the Arts
By IT Staff,13 days ago
Thirty-one individuals, organizations and businesses will be recognized for their contributions to the arts at the 2026 Mayor’s Awards for the Arts on Wednesday, November 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Hosted by the Springfield Area Arts Council in partnership with the city of Springfield, the biennial ceremony celebrates the people whose creativity, leadership and dedication strengthen the cultural life of Sangamon and Menard counties.