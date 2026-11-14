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She‑Ra: Princess of Power and the Rise of an 80s Icon
By Mickey Yarber,13 days ago
The 1980s were a golden age for animated adventure shows, and She‑Ra: Princess of Power arrived right in the middle of that neon‑bright explosion. Premiering in 1985, She‑Ra was created as a sister series to He‑Man and the Masters of the Universe, but she quickly became a force all her own. Kids who grew up during that era remember the excitement of discovering a heroine who could stand toe‑to‑toe with any villain, wield a magical sword and inspire a generation with courage and compassion.