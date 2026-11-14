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South Carolina Spotlight: Souls for Their Feet drive -- and other news across the state
By Rachel Richardson,13 days ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Clover’s annual Highland Games are returning Saturday at New Centre Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event celebrates the shared heritage between Clover and its sister city Larne, Northern Ireland. Visitors can catch traditional Highland athletics, live music, crafts, and local vendors. Athletes of all skill levels are invited to take part.
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