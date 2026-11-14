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Texarkana woman formally charged with first-degree murder in Ozan Gardens stabbing death
By Field Walsh,13 days ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. — Miller County prosecutors have formally charged a 38-year-old Texarkana, Arkansas, woman with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man found outside the Ozan Gardens apartments last month. Kimberly Rankins is charged in a criminal information filed Friday in Miller County Circuit Court. The charging...
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