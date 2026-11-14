undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California city could add 95 cents to a $20 streaming bill without raising its tax rate
13 days ago
Redondo Beach residents could pay an extra 95 cents a month for streaming subscriptions under a proposed tax overhaul, helping to keep the city's tax rate unchanged. Internet-delivered video subscriptions would fall under an updated utility users tax ordinance that Redondo Beach's council is set to consider sending to voters, as Patch reported.