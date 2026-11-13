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RVing Colorado Springs: Cheyenne Mountain State Park Campground Review
By kokotg,9 days ago
We set off from Kansas City for that very long and very flat drive across Kansas on I-70–a drive we’d never done before this summer but have now completed three times. We’ve done an overnight stop midway in WaKeeney all three times, both because it’s a pretty good midpoint and because it has two nice campgrounds right off the highway and right across the street from each other. The first time (i.e. on our way to Colorado Springs) we stayed at Rosie’s RV Park, and the other two times we stayed at the KOA. Both of these are fine options and similarly priced. You might opt for Rosie’s because of the on-site restaurant (and we did eat breakfast here). But it doesn’t have a bathhouse or a pool, and we ultimately opted for the KOA for our other two WaKeeney stops largely because we wanted the KOA amenities if we were paying the same price either way (and it’s always hot in Kansas in summer, so the pool is nice to have). Anyway, here’s Rosie’s at sunset, with one of the wagons they have for rent:
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