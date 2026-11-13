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APTOPIX Rocky Guinness World Record
By Matt Slocum - AP,11 days ago
50 years after iconic film, a gathering of ‘Rocky’ fans in Philadelphia breaks a world record. Fans celebrated the legacy of Rocky Balboa 50 years after the film with a record-breaking gathering in Philadelphia. On Friday, hundreds gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps to break a record for most number of people dressed as Rocky. The city organized events this month to honor the fictional boxer, including a sprint up the iconic stairs, the rededication of the Rocky statue, and a meat market challenge. On Saturday, tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate in a “Rocky Run.” The 1976 film, written by Sylvester Stallone, became a cultural phenomenon and won the best picture Oscar.
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