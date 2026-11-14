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Keeping the Craft Alive
12 days ago
Northcoast Marine Solutions begins a new chapter while helping pass the skills of marine canvas fabrication to the next generation. Across manufacturing and the skilled trades, experienced craftspeople are retiring and taking decades of knowledge with them. Marine canvas fabrication is no exception. Patterning, cutting, sewing, and fitting a custom enclosure or boat cover requires more than equipment and materials. It requires hands-on skill, problem-solving, and experience.