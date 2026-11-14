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Manchester Host Next Electronics and Metal Recycling Drive on Nov. 21
12 days ago
The City of Manchester will host its next Electronics and Metal Recycling Event on Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Schroeder Park. Organized in partnership with Midwest Recycling Center, the community event allows residents to safely recycle unwanted electronics and metal items. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a successful drop-off. The event is funded by a grant from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health using County Landfill surcharge funds.