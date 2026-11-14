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NFL Week 10 expert picks, score predictions: Patriots at Lions
By Brandon Knapp,13 days ago
New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 expert picks from the Pride of Detroit staff. The Detroit Lions fanbase is known for being great travelers. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, it felt like a home game for the players, but how will the fans travel overseas? For the first time in over a decade, the Lions are going across the pond, this time to Munich, Germany, to take on the New England Patriots.