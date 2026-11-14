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NFL Week 10 expert picks, predictions: Moneyline, against the spread
By Jeremy Reisman,13 days ago
A look at our expert picks and predictions for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. We’re somehow already in Week 10 of the NFL season, and it kicked off with a surprisingly thrilling game between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants on Thursday night. But there are plenty more fireworks ahead in a pretty good slate of games this week.