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Korostelev beats Luusua and Valnes in Muonio
By Ingeborg Scheve,13 days ago
Saveliy Korostelev wins Saturday’s 10km in Muonio, 5.4 seconds ahead of a Finn previously banned for doping and more than 20 seconds clear of Erik Valnes. The 22-year-old neutral-status athlete came within a hair of an Olympic medal in the 50km last winter. On Saturday, he was the best. Saveliy Korostelev started with the last bib, led by more than seven seconds at the halfway point, and in the end won by a margin of 5.4 seconds.