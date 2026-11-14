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Joseph Stephen Zucker of Hampton Bays Remembered
By Oliver Peterson,13 days ago
Joseph Stephen Zucker, PhD, born May 2, 1937, died at home in Hampton Bays, on Tuesday, October 27. Born in Sea Gate, Brooklyn, Joe was a man of simple pleasures who spent his happiest days on the beaches of eastern Long Island: Amagansett and Southampton in his youth, Sagg Main through his middle years, and Ponquogue for his final chapter. The beach was where he taught his kids to swim, when to dive and when to ride, to play epic rallies of Kadima and elaborate games of touch football and whiffle ball. He picked up trash while taking long runs at low tide (then walks, with ski poles), and read in his chair perched at the edge of the ocean – his constant friend. He instilled in his children a profound respect for nature, wildlife, and the great outdoors, particularly the delicate ecosystems of the Suffolk County coast.