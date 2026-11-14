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Laura Ellen Burns Sculthorpe
12 days ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C.---Laura Ellen Burns Sculthorpe, age 66, of Lincolnton, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2026. Laura was born on September 19, 1960, in Paterson, New Jersey, to the late Donald and Maryann Oddy Burns. She dedicated her professional life to early childhood development, where her work as a teacher reflected her love of helping children learn, grow, and reach their full potential.