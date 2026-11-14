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The Hackintosh might be back, with macOS booting on Snapdragon and x86 PCs
By Daniel Sims,13 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: For decades, users who wanted to use macOS without buying a Mac could build a Hackintosh. Hackintoshing became more difficult after Apple transitioned to in-house Arm processors, but at least two projects have recently emerged that aim to revive the practice on Snapdragon and x86 processors.