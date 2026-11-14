undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
5 things to watch as the Panthers take on the Saints in Week 10
By Kassidy Hill,13 days ago
CHARLOTTE — There is a house in New Orleans, and they call it Caesars Superdome. It's been a burr for the Carolina Panthers in recent years, and the club has not won there since Week 18 of the 2022 season. But in a tight division race, on the precipice of the second half of the season, Carolina knows how important this Week 10 matchup against the Saints is.