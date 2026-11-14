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We’re Finally Reclaiming Our Front Yard!
13 days ago
In the video, we shift the log yard for our sawmill, revealing a clean slate for our front yard. The clean-up operation allows us to get rid of rotten and old logs and take inventory of what we have that is good. We moved the burn pile and burnt the trash in a more appropriate location. I also made a gadget for the chainsaw to accurately measure 16″ splits and bucked an entire log into firewood rounds. I split each of those rounds with a heavy maul, then an axe. Then showed the newly cleared front yard and discussed how that will be the location for our orchard, right between the shop and the future house.