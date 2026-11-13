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OBIT: Dorothy H. Koepp
8 days ago
Dorothy Helen Koepp, age 62, of Belle Plaine passed away suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2026 as a result of an automobile accident. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation will be on Monday, November 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, concluding with a 7 p.m. American Legion Aux. prayer service. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at church from 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Sherri Otto will officiate.