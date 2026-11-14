undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ninth suspect arrested in Halloween shooting in downtown Columbia
By Max Quinn, KOMU 8 Digital Content Producer,13 days ago
Columbia police have arrested a ninth suspect in the downtown Columbia shooting in the early morning hours of Halloween. Jeramey Thompson, 37, was arrested in connection to the shooting, which saw more than 30 shots fired, 11 firearms recovered and a 36-year-old woman who was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.
3