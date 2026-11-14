undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elvira Öberg dominates Swedish season opener at Idre Fjäll
By ProXCskiing.com,13 days ago
The Swedish biathlon season starts today at Idre Fjäll. Elvira Öberg showed great form and won by a clear margin. The Swedish biathlon season started today at Idre Fjäll. Conditions were more or less perfect, with little wind, bright sunshine, and hard tracks. The program featured a short individual, 12.5km for the women and 15km for the men, with a 45-second time penalty for each missed shot.