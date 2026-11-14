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The Weeknd net worth 2026 and the $1B he didn’t sell
By Standards,13 days ago
On November 4, 2026, Abel Tesfaye walked off a stage in Kuala Lumpur and closed out the longest stadium run of his career. The After Hours Til Dawn tour had been moving since July 2022: 176 shows, 67 cities, 30 countries, five continents, more than nine million tickets sold. Live Nation put the final gross at over $1.3 billion, which makes it the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history.