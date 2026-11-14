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Ridgewood’s Oasis spun reels and wheels to the delight of generations of residents: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was
By The Old Timer,13 days ago
You may have read recently about the impending renovations to 63-57 Fresh Pond Rd. in Ridgewood, which at one time was one of our neighborhood’s finest movie houses. More recently, the site of a discount store (and, immediately before that, a CVS Pharmacy), the location was the Oasis Theatre, which opened in 1927 as a 1,700-seat film lover’s paradise. It would last for nearly 50 years before undergoing the first of its many transformations, as a beloved roller rink enjoyed by generations of children.