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'The Rings of Power' Star on Theo's Darkest Season 3 Decision
By Carly Lane,13 days ago
Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 4. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally returned for its third season, the first four episodes have established an even darker world than the one viewers remember. With the series now jumping five years ahead, Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) influence is slowly taking over Middle-earth, and the new rings of power that are up for grabs prove too tempting for certain characters to resist. One, in particular, has been grappling with the darkness since his arc began in Season 1, and it all comes to a head in Season 3's latest episode.