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Land-Grant’s experts make Ohio State-Oregon predictions
By Matt Tamanini,13 days ago
Before the Buckeyes kick off against Northwestern, the LGHL experts predict the final score, today’s MVP, and the game’s major headline. Being the Buckeye beat’s black sheep blog, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land like to pat ourselves on the back. So, throughout the season, members of our staff will be making predictions about that day’s game. They will go on the record with what they think the final score will be, who the game’s MVP will be, and what the major storyline will be coming out of the day.