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Netflix’s 10/10 ‘Slow Horses’ Replacement Officially Reclaims Streaming Crown
By Rohan Naahar,13 days ago
It's always tricky when a show takes longer than usual between seasons, especially in the streaming era. Audiences are accustomed to their favorite shows returning like clockwork every year, and that's one of the reasons why Prime Video's Reacher has been such a massive hit. The action series aired its fourth season this year and delivered record numbers. On the other hand, Netflix's The Gentlemen witnessed a 45% drop in opening-week viewership, presumably because of the two-year gap between seasons. Prime Video's The Terminal List, which spent four years off the air, failed to crack the standard 1 billion minutes watched milestone upon its return.