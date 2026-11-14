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Avengers: Secret Wars Cast - All 16 Confirmed Actors In Marvel's Doomsday Sequel
By Richard Nebens,13 days ago
While Avengers: Secret Wars is still a ways out from releasing, more than a few actors are already confirmed for its expectedly massive cast. For all the hype Avengers: Doomsday is building ahead of its 2026 release, its sequel could realistically bring even more as it concludes the Multiverse Saga next year. To do that, behind directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Marvel looks to assemble what should be the biggest cast in comic book movie history.